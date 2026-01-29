GGSIPU Releases Information Brochure For Admission To Various Courses

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the information brochure for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. Candidates interested in applying for admission to IP University check the details available on the official website.

Admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses

The online registration followed by submission of online application form along with payment of application fee of Rs 2,500 for appearing in GGSIPU CET 2026 will begin on February 2, 2026.

The deadline for submitting the online application form is March 31, 2026.

The GGSIPU CET 2026 will be conducted from April 25 to May 17, 2026.

Registration details for CUET qualified candidates for academic session 2026-27 will be notified later.

Admission to PhD courses

Applications for admission to PhD courses will be available from first week of February. The online registration form will be accepted after the submission of online application form along with the payment of registration fee of Rs 2,500.

The deadline for the submission of applications is March 31, 2026.

The last date for submission of documents by candidates requesting exemption from PET at the office of Dean/Directors of respective University Schools of Study/Centre of Excellence through offline mode/email is April 15, 2026.

The list of exempted candidate from PET will be uploaded by respective university schools of Study/Centre of Excellence on the university website by April 20, 2026.

The entrance exam for admission to PhD courses will be held from April 25 to May 17, 2026.

The notification for interview schedule will be released on the university website by July 31, 2026.

