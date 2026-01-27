Register for CUET UG 2026 Before January 30, Check Details

Registrations will soon close for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register for the undergraduate entrance exam by January 30, 2026. The deadline for successful transaction of fee is January 31, 2026. The date for correcting particulars in online application form is February 2-4, 2026.

The CUET UG exam, scheduled from May 11-31, is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in various central universities across the country. The exam will be conducted in Computer based test mode at multiple centres in the country and abroad.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Corner" section, click on "CUET UG 2026 Registration".

Enter the required details and apply for the test.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

Documents required for CUET UG 2026 registration