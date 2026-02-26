CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Tonight, Here's Direct Link To Apply

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 tonight at 11:50 pm. Candidates can submit their application forms on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The fee payment window will also close at 11:50 pm.

The computer-based entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31 at various centres across the country and in 15 cities abroad.

CUET UG 2026 Registration Live: Here's Direct Link To Apply

According to the eligibility criteria, students who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, or those appearing for the board exams in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age limit for the examination.

The online application process initially began on January 3 with a deadline of January 30, while the last date for fee payment was January 31, 2026 (up to 11:50pm). The deadline was later extended to February 4, with the fee payment window remaining open until February 7.

Following multiple requests from candidates seeking further extension, the NTA reopened the online application and fee payment window from February 23 (afternoon) to February 26, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm), as a special measure.

"Candidates are advised to ensure that all details entered during the online registration process are accurate and complete. As this is a special extended period, no correction facility will be provided after submission of the application form," the official notice stated.

Candidates are further advised to regularly check the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

For queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.