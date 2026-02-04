Advertisement

CUET UG 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Key Details

The National Testing Agency will close CUET UG 2026 applications on February 4 on the official website cuet nta nic in.

NTA To Close CUET UG 2026 Application Window On February 4
  • The CUET UG 2026 application window closes on February 4, 2026.
  • Application fee payment is accepted until February 7, 2026.
  • NTA will open a correction window from February 9 to 11, 2026.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 application window on Wednesday (February 4). Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

However, the application fee window for the CUET UG will remain open till February 7. Following this, the NTA will open a correction window from February 9 to 11 to make rectification (edit) if any.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "New registration" on the homepage and enter all of your information.

Step 3: Include the login information

Step 4: After that, enter personal information about yourself, like your academic background, selected university, subjects, courses, and universities.

Step 5: After that, include a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Step 6: Use a variety of payment methods to complete the transaction

Step 7: Print the application after downloading it for your records.

