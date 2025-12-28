CUET Undergraduate 2026 Exam To Be Held In May, National Testing Agency Confirms

CUET UG 2026 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 examination will be held in May, 2026 across India and abroad. Candidates aiming to get admission into ug programmes can apply for the test on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the post on X.com (formerly known as twitter) by NTA, aadhaar based authentication will be used for registration for the test and a facility has been provided to ensure no mismatch happens between Aadhaar and Class 10 records.

Attention Students! 🎓

​The NTA announces that CUET (UG) 2026 will be held in May 2026 across India and abroad.

​🔹 Programmes offered and Syllabus updated on official portal

🔹 Online applications coming soon

🔹 Ensure your Aadhaar details are updated



​Check updates here:… pic.twitter.com/qOzgcsgYd1 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) December 28, 2025

CUET UG 2026 Exam: How To Apply For The Test?

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Corner" section, click on "CUET UG 2026 Registration".

Enter the required details and apply for the test.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

Documents Required For CUET UG 2026 Registration

Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card/Disability Certificate should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category Certificate-The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.

The NTA had earlier released the syllabus, courses and programme list for the CUET UG 2026 examination.

The examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admission to undergraduate programs in 47 central universities and over 300 colleges across the country