CUET EXAM 2025 DELAYED: CUET Exam Date 2025

CUET Exam Date 2025: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a gateway to undergraduate admissions run the country, is expected to be postponed, according to a report in news agency PTI. The exam was originally scheduled to begin on May 8 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the subject-wise date sheet. Many outlets are reporting that CUET-UG may now begin on Tuesday, May 13. More than 13 lakh students have registered for the college entrance exam conducted by NTA.

The exam will start from May 13 and run through the first week of June, though formal announcement by NTA is awaited.

Quoting sources, PTI said the NTA has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was under scanner last year, leading to the exam integrity being questioned.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalized during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.