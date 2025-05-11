Common University Entrance Test Admit Card Released For Exams From May 13 To 16

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held from May 13 to May 16.The examination will be conducted at different cities across nationwide and outside India. Those registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The exam centre city and schedule has been shared through city intimation slip on May. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode between May 13 and June 3. Candidates are advised to read the instructions mention in the admit card.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps To download

Visit the official CUET website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card"

Enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth or password.

View your admit card.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in accessing the admit card or discrepancy in the details, candidates can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.Admit Cards for remaining examination days shall be issued in due course.

The CUET UG is held for a total of 37 subjects in 13 languages + 23 domain-specific subjects + one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2025: Paper Pattern, Duration