CUET UG 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till February 4, Here's How To Apply

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 following multiple requests from candidates to extend the last date for submission of the online application form. Candidates seeking admission to central and other participating universities can submit their applications through the official CUET website.

According to the official notice, the application window will now remain open until 11:50 pm on February 4, 2026. The final successful fee payment can be made until February 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm), while the application correction window will remain open from February 9 to February 11, 2026.

The extension also covers candidates who were unable to complete the fee payment by January 31, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm) due to unsuccessful transactions.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on January 30, 2026, while the last date for fee payment was January 31, 2026. The correction window for application particulars was earlier scheduled from February 2 to February 4, 2026.

The CUET (UG) 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held at centres across various cities in India and 15 cities outside the country.

CUET UG serves as a gateway for admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions, including state, deemed, and private universities across the country.

How To Apply For CUET UG 2026

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on Registration for CUET (UG) 2026

Register using personal, contact, and address details

Fill out the online application form

Pay the examination fee

Download the confirmation page

Already registered candidates can log in using their application number and password to complete the remaining steps of the application process.