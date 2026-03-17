Ground Report: NDTV Visits Cafe Where Netanyahu Shot Video After Death Rumours

A cafe in Israel's Jerusalem has become a subject of intense speculation on social media in connection with the whereabouts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

To see what's this all about, NDTV visited Jerusalem's Sataf Cafe, the same location where Netanyahu came two days ago to have a cup of coffee.

The Israeli prime minister's visit has since become the subject of intense speculation, misinformation and outright fake news, raising questions about his safety and even claims of assassination.

On the ground, the facts are straightforward. This is the cafe, the location is intact, and the area is calm.

Sadaf Cafe sits in a hilly stretch of Jerusalem, surrounded by a wild trail and open terrain. Locals continue to come and go while normal activity persists. There is no sign of any disruption, and the cafe's signage is clearly visible - the premises remain open.

Though nearby residents and staff at the cafe declined to speak at length about the prime minister's visit, they confirmed that Netanyahu came to the area and also stopped here for coffee.

These comments align with two videos that surfaced on social media - one showing Netanyahu seated with a cup of coffee, and another showing him talking to Israel Defence Force (IDF) personnel in the same area.

#NDTVExclusive ground report from The Sataf Cafe in Jerusalem, Israel, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had come on Sunday evening for a cup of coffee and joked about the six fingers and AI video claim on social media @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/m8PFpkySJw — NDTV (@ndtv) March 17, 2026

These visuals emerged amid a surge of disinformation, much of it originating from accounts in Pakistan, Iran, and some pockets in India, falsely suggesting that the Israeli prime minister had been killed or incapacitated.

But the facts on the ground show those claims do not hold.

Netanyahu continues to coordinate Israel's military campaign, now in the third week, involving active fronts against Hezbollah in Lebanon and battles with Iran.

NDTV saw that Jerusalem's ground reality is very different from what's being passed around with digital noise. There are no lockdowns or security cordons. People are living normally.