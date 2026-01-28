IP University Opens Admissions For 2026-27 Session, Introduces 24 New Courses

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has opened admissions for the academic session 2026-27 and announced the introduction of 24 new academic programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. Applications for admission will open from February 2.

The admission brochures for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses were released at a function held at the India International Centre (IIC) by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahesh Verma.

Nearly 40,000 seats are available across university schools and affiliated institutions. Of these, around 4,300 seats are in university schools and centres of excellence. The university is offering over 230 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, along with PhD programmes in 22 academic streams.

The 24 newly introduced programmes are aligned with emerging and industry-relevant disciplines, including artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, law, medicine, design and special education. GGSIPU has also added nine new affiliated colleges to its ecosystem and announced an offshore campus in Guyana.

In a post on X, Professor Mahesh Verma said the university's expanding campuses, future-ready curricula and focus on innovation and inclusivity aim to provide students with programmes that align with their aspirations. He invited students from across the country to begin their academic journey at GGSIPU for the upcoming session.