Netanyahu Posts New Video After Grok Flags His Cafe Clip As 'AI-Generated'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared another video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after Grok, the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk, labelled one of his earlier videos as "AI-generated".

The latest video shows Netanyahu interacting with civilians in Israel while the region continues to face tensions linked to the ongoing war with Iran.

Questions about Netanyahu's safety and the authenticity of videos featuring him began circulating online last week. A clip from a press conference appeared to show the Israeli leader with six fingers on one hand, prompting claims on social media that the footage might have been generated using artificial intelligence.

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

In the newly shared footage, Netanyahu is seen speaking with civilians and admiring the surroundings in Jerusalem.

In the video, he is seen walking and speaking with locals.

"How beautiful. Thank you very much. Thank you. Good. Let's soak up some sun," Netanyahu said.

At one point, he notices a dog and asks about it, saying, "Whose dog is this? What breed?"

The woman replies, "Canaanite-Israeli."

The Canaan Dog, also known as the Canaanite-Israeli dog, is recognised as Israel's national dog breed.

Netanyahu continues chatting with the people around him. "Canaanite-Israeli, well done. It's also good for her to get out a bit. It's good for all of you. Did you come out to get some air?" he asked.

"Of course, as long as there is a protected space nearby," he added.

A woman says that a safe space is close by, to which Netanyahu replies, "Great, that's what's most important. The IDF will win, and we will protect ourselves."

Before releasing this latest video, Netanyahu had already rubbished the rumours circulating on social media about his death. On Sunday, he posted a clip of himself ordering coffee at The Sataf in the Jerusalem Hills.

In the video, he joked about the rumours. "I am dead... for coffee," he said, using a Hebrew phrase that roughly translates to loving something to death. "You know what? I'm "dying" for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic."

During the clip, Netanyahu also raised both hands and showed his fingers to the camera.

"Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here... and here. See? Very nice."

The gesture appeared to be a response to online claims that one of the 'AI-generated' clips showed him with six fingers.

This comes as tensions remain high in the region. The conflict between US, Israel and Iran has now entered its 17th day. The fighting escalated after joint strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran last month.

The attacks reportedly killed Ali Khamenei, Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, and triggered a broader confrontation across the Middle East.