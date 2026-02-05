Asked Why Imran Khan's Comeback Film Was Missing From Netflix's 2026 Slate, Team Says, "The Film Has Been Languishing"

Actor Imran Khan's much-anticipated return to films with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum appears to be facing uncertainty, with the project yet to receive a release date despite wrapping production months ago.

What's Happening

The film, which was announced last year, was expected to premiere on Netflix.

However, it did not feature in the platform's recently unveiled 'Next on Netflix India 2026' slate, announced in Mumbai earlier this week.

The event showcased 29 upcoming titles, but Adhure Hum Adhure Tum was notably absent.

The project marks Imran's first full-fledged lead role in over a decade.

According to a report by Variety, the delay may be linked to internal changes at the streaming platform.

Quoting a member of the film's team, the report stated, "We wrapped the shoot in July, and delivered our cut in October. Unfortunately, since the executive who originally greenlit our project was let go, the film has just been languishing. No official word from Netflix on when they intend to release it, but considering the timelines for post-production, it can only release post-July."

Background

The film reunites Imran with director Danish Aslam, who previously worked with him on the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Described as a dysfunctional romantic comedy, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum also features Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the film's release timeline.