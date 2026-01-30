Imran Khan Undergoes Eye Procedure In Islamabad, His Party Alleges Secrecy

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that jailed PTI founder Imran Khan underwent an eye-related medical procedure last week at a hospital in Islamabad.

Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Tarar said the former prime minister, who is lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on the night of January 24 for a "20-minute" medical procedure, Dawn reported.

"The eye experts examined him in Adiala jail, after which they recommended that it was necessary to take him to Pims for a small medical process. Last Saturday night, he was taken to Pims on the recommendation of these eye doctors and experts," Tarar said.

He added that at Pims, Imran's "eyes were further examined, and after his written approval, a 20-minute medical procedure was performed", following which he was returned to Adiala jail with "important instructions".

Providing further details, Tarar said, "During the medical procedure, his vitals and everything were stable. He's absolutely healthy."

The minister reiterated that "all prisoners" are provided access to doctors and medical treatment under jail regulations. "This is in accordance with the [jail] rules, and he is absolutely healthy," he added.

Asked about concerns about Imran's condition, Tarar again said the PTI founder was "absolutely fine" and stressed that medical experts advised taking him to Pims.

"He is absolutely fine, and he was also perfectly fine when this medical procedure was being performed."

Tarar's remarks came amid claims by PTI earlier this week that Imran had been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, "resulting in a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein", Dawn reported.

The party said medical experts had warned the condition could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly.

Also on Tuesday, PTI MNAs filed a fresh petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to meet Imran.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at Pims said Imran was brought to the hospital under strict security on Saturday night and returned early Sunday.

"Whatever procedure was going on, it was completed when the time reached in the A.M. So we can say that he was taken back on Sunday," the doctor said.

He added that there was "extraordinary movement" at the hospital and that the operation theatres and anaesthesia room were cordoned off ahead of Imran's arrival, Dawn reported.

Following Tarar's confirmation, PTI condemned what it described as the "secretly transferring" of Imran to Pims without informing his family or party leadership and denying access to his personal physicians, terming it "clear malice, bad faith, and a grave unconstitutional and illegal move".

"If this is indeed the case, then why was such a request concealed from his family, party leadership, and legal counsel?" PTI said, demanding that the alleged request be made public.

"Secretive actions, suppression of information, and restrictions on meetings are unacceptable under any circumstances," it added, calling for immediate meetings with Imran and full access for his doctors.

PTI also said it had written to human rights organisations, stating, "The deliberate secrecy surrounding a detainee's medical condition and location constitutes bad faith, malice, and a clear violation of international custodial standards, including the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners."

The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan described Imran's hospital transfer without informing his family as "criminal negligence" and demanded immediate disclosure of his medical condition.

Former opposition leader Omar Ayub said, "The fascist regime is denying medical treatment to PM Imran Khan in Adyala. This is against all norms of human rights. The judiciary is unable and unwilling to enforce its writ."

Separately, Imran's sister Noreen Niazi questioned why the family and lawyers were not informed and demanded that his medical reports be made public.

"According to multiple journalists and media sources, our brother, Imran Khan, was taken under the cover of the night to the Pims hospital on the pretext of eye treatment. He was kept there for three hours, and then transferred back to Adiala jail in an atmosphere of extreme mystery and terrifying silence," she said on X.

Calling the episode a "blatant crime" if true, she asked, "Why does no one have the courage to tell the truth to Imran Khan's family and lawyers? Who is this being hidden from, and on whose orders?"

She added, "This is no longer a request, it is a final warning!"

Separately, Imran's son Kasim Khan said, "authorities continue to block his treatment and deny him the doctors he trusts".

"I am even denied the right to speak to him. This is not governance. This is authoritarian cruelty," he said, warning that CRVO could "lead to permanent vision loss if not treated through urgent medical intervention in a proper hospital".

He urged human rights defenders to "act before it is too late."

