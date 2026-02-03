Imran Khan Reveals He Hasn't Watched Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i>: "Hard To Talk About His Growth"

The conversation about Imran Khan being pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in their early days, has been ongoing for a long time. Imran Khan has also addressed it on several occasions. Recently, the Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actor broke silence on the buzz surrounding a "rift" between Ranbir Kapoor and him.

What's Happening

In a conversation with News18, Imran Khan said, "We're literally just a few months apart in age. We never really knew each other at a personal level. We only got to meet when we were young actors who had just got into the business. The thing is, there's a certain amount of personal interactions that happen and much more of external narrative building that you aren't really involved in or have a hand in."

Furthermore, Imran Khan reveals he has not watched Animal, hence he cannot comment on Ranbir Kapoor's growth.

He said, "It's less common for actors to do films together. As a result of that, you tend to have less of an opportunity to get to know actors within the same age bracket. In the last couple of years, I've been disconnected from Indian cinema. I haven't watched Animal... It's hard to talk about his growth in the last few years. But while I was actively working, I watched all of his films."

Praising Ranbir Kapoor, he added, "I've always considered him to be a tremendously strong actor. My understanding of him, based on the conversations that we had, is that he's a thinking cinema person. He has a strong instinct and thinks deeply about the craft of acting and the language of cinema. And that reflects in his work."

On How Such Narratives Have An Impact

Speaking of how, when such speculation is made, it also has an impact on a cordial relationship between two actors, Imran Khan said, "You hear something, you read something. Because of the way that played out even within the media narratives, it perhaps hindered the ability to develop any kind of truthful relationship. The fact is that Ranbir and I would really get to interact socially, within an industry context. So, the scope of any relationship was always limited."

"Having said that, our friend circle certainly overlapped. We were Bandra kids, so we knew a lot of common people. I guess it's a weird and not-so-much-considered facet of the business that male actors tend to meet each other less. You work with actresses. You meet six to seven different actresses, and you spend six to eight months making films with them. So, you get to know them a little bit," added Imran Khan.

About Ranbir Kapoor And Imran Khan

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, and Imran Khan stepped into the film industry with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, just a year later. Various reports back then pitted the two newcomers against each other.

