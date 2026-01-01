Imran Khan Suffering From Serious Eye Ailment, Party Demands Immediate Care

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday claimed that its jailed founder Imran Khan was suffering from a serious eye ailment that could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023, currently serving a sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

In a statement posted on social media, the party, citing "credible journalistic sources," said that Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion in his right eye, a condition that causes a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein.

"According to doctors, the condition is highly sensitive and serious, and there is a strong risk of permanent damage to eyesight if timely and appropriate treatment is not provided," the party claimed.

It also alleged that jail authorities were insisting on carrying out treatment inside the prison, despite doctors having clearly stated that such treatment was not possible within jail premises and required an operation and specialised medical facilities.

"Khan was last granted access to his personal physician in October 2024, and since then, despite clear orders from the Islamabad High Court, his personal doctor has not been allowed to examine him," the PTI statement read.

It also called it a "grave violation of the basic human rights" of an under-trial prisoner. It added that a petition seeking regular medical check-ups had been pending before the court since August 2025 and had not been taken up deliberately.

PTI accused the government of political victimisation, endangering the life and health of a prisoner in pursuit of political revenge and demanded that Khan be allowed an immediate meeting with his family members and associates.

"The government is urged to facilitate an immediate meeting between Khan and his family members and associates, without any delay, to reassure the public, and to allow him to receive treatment either at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other reputable hospital of his choice, where specialised doctors can provide care with full medical facilities," the statement read.

The party also urged the judiciary to take notice of the matter, stressing that it concerned health rather than politics and that any negligence would be unacceptable.

"If, God forbid, Imran Khan were to suffer any permanent damage to his eyesight, full responsibility would rest directly with the government and jail authorities for obstructing treatment despite court orders," it added.

Separately, PTI chairman Gohar Khan filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging the court for permission to meet Khan in jail.

Gohar told the media that Tuesdays were designated for meetings with Khan, but no such meetings were being allowed.

"We are coming to this high court for the 16th time. We have filed an application signed by all PTI MNAs (members of the National Assembly), requesting the court to kindly arrange our meeting with Khan sahib," he said.

He said that efforts were also made to meet the IHC chief justice, but without any success. He added that a message had been conveyed to the IHC chief justice, requesting that hearings related to Bushra Bibi and Khan be fixed.

He also expressed concerns about the health of Khan and Bushra Bibi.

"We are concerned about Khan sahib's health, his conditions in detention, and the situation of Bushra Bibi," Gohar said.

