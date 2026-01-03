Ira Khan Completes 2 Years Of Marriage With Nupur Shikhare, Husband Says "You're Very Brave"

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare marked their second wedding anniversary on January 3, 2026. Earlier today, the lovely couple shared a 90s-style wedding video.

The caption read, "Happy 2nd Anniversary. Congratulations @khan.ira for successfully completing two years of being married to me-you are very brave. I love you."

The background music of the video was Kumar Sanu's Ek Sanam Chahiye Aashiqui Ke Liye. It was an assemblage of pictures from their wedding festivities and days of courting each other.

Have a look here:

Ira Khan commented on the post, "It's the easiest, most fun and satisfying thing I've experienced."

When Ira Khan Spoke About Meeting Nupur Shikhare For The First Time

Ira Khan once revealed it herself during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. Replying to a question from a fan who asked whether she and Nupur work out together, Ira said, "Well, Popeye and I actually met because he was my fitness trainer when I was 17, and at that time he was engaged to someone else. We worked out together for a very long time."

The couple made their wedding official on January 3, 2024 by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Later, they flew to Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. The newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Mumbai as well.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She has a brother named Junaid. In December 2002, Aamir officially separated from Reena. Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on the set of Lagaan. They got married on December 28, 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.