Vijay Varma Opens Up About How Ira Khan Helped Him Fight Severe Depression: "She Told Me Therapy Isn't Bad"

Vijay Varma recently opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he combatted childhood trauma. He also spoke about battling depression during the Covid-19 lockdown and how Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, helped him realise that he needed therapy.

What's Happening

Vijay Varma spoke candidly about how the emotional baggage stemmed from a rather tumultuous relationship he had with his father.

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast Chapter 2, Vijay Varma shared, "When I was a little boy, I was fascinated by my father. He would go off on business tours and return with goodies. He had a very dynamic personality - flamboyant, short-tempered, unpredictable. That kept me both surprised and shocked."

He continued, "My love for my father took a beating when I became a teenager. He loved me, but he wanted so many things from me that I didn't want - my career, my friends, even how I spent my time. Everything about me seemed to bother him."

Furthermore, he revealed that when he was diagnosed with severe depression, he added, "I was all alone in an apartment in Mumbai﻿. I had a small terrace - that sky saved me. The pause made me realise how lonely I had become while constantly chasing work."

Speaking of how Ira Khan eventually realised that he needed help, Vijay Varma revealed, "I kept deteriorating. Ira was the first to say, 'Vijay, you need to start moving.' She made me join Zoom workouts. She was like my coach."

How Ira Khan Helped Vijay Varma Get Into Therapy

Furthermore, Vijay Varma shared that he had not opened up about many things, but yoga and therapy helped him address them. He also recalled crying for hours without finding any reason behind it.

Speaking of how Ira Khan stepped in at the right time, he said, "She told me therapy isn't bad. Coming from a dysfunctional family, if you don't sort things out, it leaves a lasting mark. You think you've forgotten childhood hurt, but the subconscious remembers."

The actor concluded by saying that often when one experiences the failure of close relationships as a child, love begins to look like fear, and hence the tendency to push away people develops.

In A Nutshell

Vijay Varma opened up about the challenging times in life when he was diagnosed with severe depression. He also spoke about a complicated relationship with his father and the guilt of leaving home that he carried around.