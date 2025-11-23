From Chole Bhature To Gajar Ka Halwa, Everything Fatima Sana Shaikh And Vijay Varma Ate In Delhi

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma spent their Sunday, November 23, in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. But beyond film promotions, the duo made sure to soak in the capital's unmistakable food culture. As Fatima described it, they set out to experience the "three stages of love that you can experience only in Delhi" - a sentiment every foodie can relate to, especially when all their favourite dishes sit under one roof. Their culinary stopover took them to the iconic Bengali Sweet House in Bengali Market, where the actors indulged in a feast of quintessential Delhi flavours.

The Three 'Stages Of Love' - Delhi Style

According to Fatima, the first stage of love is all about hearty comfort food. Their plates featured "chole bhature, rajma chawal, kadhi chawal, veg biryani" - dishes synonymous with Delhi's everyday cravings.

The second stage? Pure sweetness. They moved on to "gulab jamun, ras malai, gajar ka halwa, etc," celebrating the rich mithai culture that Delhi is known for.

And the final phase, as Fatima and Vijay joked, is simply a "food coma". A picture of Vijay Varma lying on a couch after the feast perfectly captured this last stage.

Also Read: 6 Delicious Street Foods In Delhi You Shouldn't Miss This Winter

Even before stepping inside the restaurant, the actors kicked off their foodie trail with Delhi's beloved gol gappe - a non-negotiable stop for anyone craving a quick and flavour-packed bite.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.

"My absolute fav menu," one user wrote. Another added, "Last slide is so true."

"So much sweetness in front of so sweet humans!!!" a fan remarked, while another foodie commented, "Delhi is the best place to eat dil se."

Also Read: 7 Habits That Show You Are A Foodie From Delhi

Even Bengali Sweet House joined in, writing, "We are glad you loved it."

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq promises a love story woven with passion and unspoken desire. The film will release in theatres on November 28, 2025.