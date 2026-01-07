Viral Video: Japanese Chef Prepares Authentic Biryani For Ram Charan At His House

While many Indians call sushi their favourite food, a Japanese man has taken his love for biryani to the next level. In a delightful meeting of cultures, Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa, known globally for his special biryanis, recently cooked the iconic dish at actor Ram Charan's home in Hyderabad. The moment, shared through a series of Instagram stories and videos, has quickly caught the attention of food lovers and fans alike. From an outdoor cooking setup to a quiet, almost ceremonial welcome, the experience highlighted not just a celebrity encounter, but a shared love for one of South Asia's most celebrated dishes.

Cooking Biryani At Ram Charan's Hyderabad Home

Chef Osawa, who recently travelled to India, documented his visit to Ram Charan's residence through photographs and short videos. He shared glimpses of the kitchen, an outdoor cooking space, a dining area, and the serene surroundings of the actor's home. One clip showed what he described as a "quiet welcome" - featuring exotic birds, koi fish swimming in a pond and the family's pet dog, Rhyme.

Famous Japanese biryani chef Osawa Takamasa (awarded Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide) visited @AlwaysRamCharan's home yesterday and cooked biryani for him and his family.



He postedan Instagram story about the occasion.🥘🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/xLR3k1XbT5 — 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡 𝐑𝐂™ (@AlwaysAkashRC) January 5, 2026

In another widely shared video, Ram Charan stood beside the chef as the biryani pot was opened. The actor praised the dish for being "flavourful" and having "not too gravy" - just the way biryani should be - while also complimenting its aroma and depth of flavour. For fans of the actor, the moment came as no surprise, as Ram Charan is known to be a big biryani enthusiast.

Meet Chef Takamasa Osawa, Aka Biriyani Osawa

Known on social media as Biriyani Osawa, the Tokyo-based chef is recognised for his meticulous approach to the dish. A Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, Osawa describes himself as a "single-pot biryani specialist". He runs a 10-seater restaurant in Tokyo that serves only biryani, with different types of the dish to choose from.

His journey with biryani began in 2009, when he visited Tamil Nadu while working as an office employee, the chef shared in an interview with Gulf News. Despite language barriers, he explored local eateries and encountered a board that simply read "Biryani". Curious, he ordered it and was instantly hooked.

Fifteen Years Of Mastering The Art Of Making Biryani

What followed was a 15-year-long pursuit of perfecting biryani. Osawa travelled repeatedly across India, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh, learning about regional variations, cooking techniques and the philosophy behind biryani. His story reflects what it truly takes to learn a cuisine beyond one's own culture - patience, trust and years of practice.

Chef Takamasa Osawa's journey proves that the love for biryani extends far beyond India and serves as a universal language for food lovers.