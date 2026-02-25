What Celebrities Ate At The BAFTA After-Party, And Why Many Left Before Dessert

The BAFTA after-party was attended by multiple A-listers, including Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst. However, this year, most of the stars had left the party before most guests had finished their main courses, reported The Daily Mail. With a focus on sustainability, caterers Caper & Berry crafted a predominantly plant-based menu intended to feel "indulgent and inclusive".

The evening featured giant BAFTA-engraved bottles of Taittinger champagne, and mini Don Julio tequila bottles were placed at each setting - a luxe touch that contrasted with what some later described as a toned-down dining experience.

Bafta After-Party 2026 Full Menu:

Appetisers: Vegan Bites To Start

The evening opened with a run of vegan canapes and roasted maple pumpkin rolls, which were followed by mushroom toasts garnished with crispy sage.

Instead of a formal plated starter, attendees mingled over a so-called "social starter": a celeriac and apple mille-feuille accompanied by Cornish sea-salt crispbreads, meant to encourage eating while mingling rather than formal seating.

Main Course: Truffle Chicken And Vegan Pithivier

A shift in lighting signalled the move to the main course. Guests could opt for:

Truffle chicken with mushroom pithivier and butter-roasted potatoes, or

A vegan caramelised leek and pumpkin pithivier, served with creamed potatoes and heritage carrots.

Dessert: A Movie-Inspired Sweet Finish

Around 9 pm, servers carried out playful film-themed sweets in paper tubs. These included popcorn-topped chocolate mousse sundaes, lemon and white-chocolate meringues, and chocolate and black forest gateau ganache.

Criticism Over Food, Decor, And Atmosphere

The Daily Mail reported that the 2026 after-party struggled to match the glamour of previous years. Many guests left early to join more exclusive private events across London.

Some attendees complained about cost-cutting measures, particularly in decor. One guest told the publication that past BAFTA parties featured elaborate centrepieces themed around nominated films, whereas this year's tables displayed only faux foliage and simple lamps.

The menu drew mixed reactions as well. One diner criticised the taste, saying they "ate only a few bites", while another remarked that the portions were unexpectedly small for an event hosting Hollywood icons.

Even the energy in the room felt dialled down, with the affair described as unusually low-vibe for one of Britain's most anticipated film celebrations.