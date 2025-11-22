Vijay Varma Felt Protective Of Fatima Sana Shaikh After She Had A Seizure On <i>Gustaakh Ishq</i> Sets: "Felt So Vulnerable And Helpless"

Fatima Sana Shaikh had once opened up about her battle with epilepsy while promoting Metro... In Dino earlier this year. The actress is now busy with her upcoming release, Gustaakh Ishq. Her co-star Vijay Varma recalled a particular incident on the sets of the film when she experienced a seizure.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Vijay Varma revealed that Fatima Sana Shaikh had actually given proper instructions to people on set while they were shooting for Gustaakh Ishq.

She had told them what to do in case she had a seizure; however, at that point, Vijay believed she was just saying it to scare them.

Vijay then recalled feeling helpless when, one night after pack-up, Fatima indeed suffered a seizure.

He said, "I felt so vulnerable and helpless. But then I recalled all the things that she had told me. We emptied a bed on the shoot, made her lie down, and asked people to give her space. I just kept my hand on her head and sat near her. We waited for the seizure to pass. Then we took her to the hotel in the car. When she came to the hotel, she was awake, but she didn't recall everything."

Fatima further said that when a person is having a full-blown seizure, they are usually unaware of what's happening.

Vijay concluded by saying he felt vulnerable and deeply protective of Fatima when the incident happened. He added that he realised there was a bond between them and a special friendship.

About Gustaakh Ishq

The teaser for the film was unveiled on Monday, August 25, offering a glimpse into Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq".

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters played by Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more depth to the narrative.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire - from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, according to the makers' press release.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features a talented ensemble, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Alongside Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part. Gustaakh Ishq is set to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025.

