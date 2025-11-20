Vijay Varma On Being Concerned About His Career After Watching <i>Darlings</i>: "Felt Nauseous, I Looked Alarming On Screen"

Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for the release of Gustaakh Ishq with Fatima Sana Shaikh. During the film's promotions, he recalled one of his notable hits, Darlings, which also starred Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt. Vijay mentioned that he felt pukish after watching the first half of the film at a screening organised by Alia Bhatt. He also expressed his fear that people might dislike him.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Zoom, Vijay Varma opened up about how he felt he looked quite "alarming" while watching himself in Darlings at a special screening with Alia Bhatt.

Vijay Varma said, "The entire promotional campaign presented the film as a dark comedy. However, after viewing the first half, I stepped out, went to the restroom, and felt nauseous. I was experiencing palpitations. I kept questioning, 'Where is the humour?' I looked quite alarming on screen."

He continued, "Even though I was aware of what was about to happen, the way it was filmed made it seem like every time my character returned home, the audience would be anxious for the girl. I genuinely thought, 'I'm concerned for my career now. People will dislike me after this."

On Getting Feedback For Darlings

Furthermore, Vijay Varma recalled how he had once met a man at the airport who told him not to do films like Darlings.

The actor shared what the passerby had told him: "Aapko Darling Warling jaisi pictures nahi karni chahiye (You shouldn't take on films like Darlings.)"

Vijay added, "I believe he was truly upset."

About Gustaakh Ishq

The teaser for the film was unveiled on Monday, August 25, offering a glimpse into Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq".

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters played by Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more depth to the narrative.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire, from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, according to the makers' press release.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features a talented ensemble, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Alongside Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also stars actor Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part.

Gustaakh Ishq is set to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025

ALSO READ | Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Debutant Producer Manish Malhotra Explores Timeless Love With Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh