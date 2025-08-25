<i>Gustaakh Ishq</i> Teaser: Debutant Producer Manish Malhotra Explores Timeless Love With Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh

After excelling in the world of fashion, ace designer Manish Malhotra has made yet another big move in cinema, debuting as a producer with Gustaakh Ishq.

The teaser for the film was unveiled on Monday, August 25, offering a glimpse into Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq".

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters played by Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more depth to the narrative.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire, from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, according to the makers' press release.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features a talented ensemble, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Alongside Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also stars actor Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part.

Speaking about his debut as a producer, Manish Malhotra said, "My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world. Watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected - through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire."

Produced with his brother Dinesh Malhotra, under his own banner Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra - one that revisits the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

The film is set to release in theatres in November 2025.