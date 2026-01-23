Abhinav Shukla Slams Troll For Body-Shaming Ira Khan Over Mumbai Marathon Outfit

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, became a target of body-shaming after she participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 18. The race, conducted in support of the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation, was also joined by Aamir and Ira's husband, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira's marathon attire, featuring a white tank top and black shorts, drew harsh remarks from an X user. “This is Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan. The problem is not the clothes, it is the body. I do not get why people refuse to dress for their body type and still choose to walk around looking indecent. Decency never goes out of style. Only XL and XXL can have a problem with this post of mine,” wrote the user, as reported by the Hindustan Times.



Abhinav Shukla's Reaction



Actor Abhinav Shukla has now strongly reacted to the comment. The actor shared, “One Star Kid who is real and down to earth, she does not act entitled, no drama, no show off, no entourage of 5 bouncers and managers. Much of the time, she and her brother are travelling in a rickshaw dressed up like normal kids. She is at least putting in an effort to be active. Dressing is purely a personal choice.”

One Star Kid who is real & down to earth, she dont act entitled , no drama, no show off, no entourage of 5 bouncers & managers ….much of the time she and her brother are traveling in a rick dressed up like normal kids. Whats wrong here i dont understand ! She is at-least… https://t.co/g6dQf0KkTn — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2026

Ira Khan has always been a vocal advocate about her personal struggles with body image issues. Last year, the 29-year-old uploaded a video on Instagram, speaking candidly about her weight, which she has been dealing with since 2020.

In her caption, Ira revealed, “Yes, I'm fat. I've been oscillating between thinking I'm fat or unfit, becoming overweight and being obese since 2020. There's a lot to be said about it and definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better, so I've decided to start talking about it and sharing. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike that, this feels a little scary.”

In other news, Ira Khan celebrated her 2nd marriage anniversary with Nupur Shikhare on January 3.



Also Read: Ira Khan Completes 2 Years Of Marriage With Nupur Shikhare, Husband Says "You're Very Brave"