Cuteness Alert: An In-Flight Pic Featuring Ira Khan And Husband Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday in the presence of family and friends. The couple are hosting their wedding festivities in Udaipur. Meanwhile, Ira Khan shared an in-flight picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, the newlyweds can be seen sleeping, leaning on each other's shoulders. The picture is all heart. Aamir Khan and his son Azad were pictured at the airport on Friday evening as they left for Udaipur.

An inside video from the weddding went viral on social media on Wednesday night where Nupur and Ira can be seen signing. Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao can also be spotted in the video:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registered marriage pic.twitter.com/YHFPTSokra — Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) January 3, 2024

Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan also shared a few images from the wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures, Zayn wrote in the caption, " SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' Ira Khan I still can't believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much Nupur Popeye blessings." Take a look:

A day after her wedding, Ira Khan shared a cute selfie with Nupur Shikhare. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in their casual best.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.