Inside Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Big Fat Wedding

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gto married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday night. A day after their wedding, the newlywed Ira shared some inside pictures from her big day. On Thursday, Ira reshared a number of photos which were posted by her friends and family members from her wedding. In some pictures, we can see the newlyweds Ira and Nupur posing with their guests. Our favourite picture is however a monochrome frame where we can see the couple candidly laughing.

The newlyweds also posed with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid. This is the picture we are talking about:

An inside video from the weddding went viral on social media on Wednesday night where Nupur and Ira can be seen signing the marriage document while being surrounded by their family members. Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao can also be spotted in the video:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registered marriage pic.twitter.com/YHFPTSokra — Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) January 3, 2024

Meanwhile, after their wedding on Wednesday night, Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare shared a selfie on Thursday morning. In the picture, the newlyweds can be seen dressed in their casual best.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.