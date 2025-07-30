After Priya Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur's Stepdaughter Safira Changes Surname. Here's How The Internet Reacted

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in London on June 12, 2025. But what has caught everyone's attention is the recent developments within the family.

One of which is his wife, actress Priya Sachdev, who changed her name and Instagram bio after joining his company's board. He was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram. New reports now suggest that Priya's daughter, Safira Chatwal from her first marriage, has also changed her name.

What's Happening

After taking over her role on the board of Comstar, Priya Sachdev Kapur changed her Instagram name to 'Priya Sunjay Kapur', to reflect her new position.

Now, speculations are rife that her daughter, Safira, from her first marriage to Vikram Chatwal, American hotelier and actor, has followed her mother's footsteps too. This happens amid the ongoing Rs 30,000-crore succession battle between Priya Sachdev and her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur.

A Reddit thread went viral on the same, which stated, "The drama is playing out. Priya Sachdev's daughter, whose name on Instagram until last month was Safira Chatwal. Now she suddenly dropped her surname 'chatwal'. Priya went from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur. This home wrecker is so cunning. Moved into Sunjay's home with her daughter even before Karisma was divorced. I think Karisma's kids' inheritance is at risk. This woman already has the company's CEO on her side.... even some board members too."

A report by India.com stated that the Internet has been coming up with several theories while the family feud continues. However, there's no official confirmation on Safira's name change yet.

As for her Instagram account, she has dropped the surname Chatwal in her bio.

How The Internet Reacted

Mixed reactions were received online, while some supported Priya Sachdev and her daughter, Safira, a few slammed them.

One person commented, "But Sunjay had officially adopted Safira as his daughter. So she's entitled to her share of his property."

Another post reads, "Property pe haq toh biological bacchon ka hi banta hai. Also, Priya's first daughter's father himself is super rich."

Someone else mentioned, "Sanjay wrecked his home himself. Karishma left him due to torture and abuse, not due to cheating."

Another person said, "Priya has been magically appointed as a director of the company at the last AGM. Non-exec directors are paid salaries. She was not one of the board of directors for all of Sunjay's life. This does say a lot about where she stands."

About The Ongoing Feud

As of the latest updates, Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, has taken steps to stop an Annual General Meeting of the company, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar). This took place based on her claims that she was "compelled to sign various documents without explanation" while grieving her son's death.

In an emotional letter to the Sona Comstar board, she mentioned that she was the major shareholder of the company.

"Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and, though I've repeatedly requested, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," Ms Kapur wrote in her letter."

"Please also take note, I have been totally denied access to my accounts and have been left to the mercy of a select few for survival. All this, in less than a month of my only son passing away," concluded Rani Kapur.

In A Nutshell

After Priya Sachdev, her daughter, Safira, has also reportedly changed her name. While there is no official statement issued by the family, Redditors spotted that Safira had dropped "Chatwal" from her surname. Safira Chatwal is Priya Sachdev's daughter with her first husband, Vikram Chatwal.