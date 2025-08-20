Watch: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Dreamy Baby Shower Was All Heart

Gauahar Khan is pregnant with her second child. She is married to Indian influencer Zaid Darbar, and they announced their second pregnancy earlier this year. They hosted an intimate baby shower yesterday, pictures and videos of which were shared by their friends and family on social media.

What's Happening

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's second baby shower was all about a two-tier cake, flowers and surrounded by family and friends.

Several videos were shared by their friends, where the couple was seen cutting a cake and posing with their guests as they captured memories.

The happy couple also posed for the paparazzi and were all smiles.

About Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar

The lovebirds got married in 2020 and were blessed with their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby in a joint Instagram post and wrote, "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum, beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Earlier this year, in April, they announced that they were elated as they were pregnant with their second child.

The video begins with Gauahar and Zaid lip-synching and dancing to the song, Price Tag. The actress flaunts her baby bump at the end of the clip.

The caption read, "Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love."

In A Nutshell

