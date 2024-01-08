Inside Video: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Explain 'Emotional Reason' For His Run To Wedding

Nupur and Ira at their wedding. (courtesy: etherealstudio.in)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends last week. Their wedding celebrations are taking place this week in Udaipur (more on that later). On Monday, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan shared a special video from the wedding ceremony. Nupur ran to the wedding venue, rushed to the stage to hug Aamir Khan and Ira. In the video, Ira is also seen adorably teasing her husband after she and Nupur exchanged vows. "Now the moment we have all been waiting for, Popeye is going to shower. Goodbye," she said jokingly. Nupur replied, "Following my wife's orders already." While running towards the venue, Nupur mentioned, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason."

The caption on the video shared by Ethereal Studio, read, "From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira's man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple's heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare chose to officially become husband and wife."

Check out the video here:

On Saturday, Ira Khan shared pictures from the Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. In the picture, Ira, along with Nupur and their friends can be seen, wait for it...working out. "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts," Ira captioned the post.

Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.