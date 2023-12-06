Tamil Actor Ajith Visits Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal In Cyclone-Hit Chennai

Vishnu shared this picture. (courtesy: VishnuVishal)

Tamil actor Ajith met Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal and helped them with their travel arrangements after they were rescued in cyclone-hit Chennai. Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal were rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat in Chennai on Tuesday after Cyclone Michaung created havoc in Tamil Nadu. Vishnu Vishal shared a picture on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) featuring himself, Ajith and Aamir Khan. The actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Vishnu wrote on X, "After gettting to know our situation through a common friend, the ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members...Love you Ajith Sir!" Take a look at the post here:

After gettting to know our situation through a common friend,

The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members…Love you Ajith Sir! https://t.co/GaAHgTOuAXpic.twitter.com/j8Tt02ynl2 — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

On Tuesday, Vishnu Vishal shared pictures of the rescue operation. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be spotted. Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a white shirt and wearing spectacles in the frame. In another picture, Vishnu Vishal can be seen clicking a selfie with Aamir Khan and the rescue workers. Vishnu Vishal's wife Jwala Gutta, a national badminton champion, can also be spotted in one picture. Sharing the pictures on X, Vishnu wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly." Take a look:

More than 30 people wer taken out from our villa community with many old people as well

Thanks to the firemen who helped us all and are helping other people in karapakkam…



We gave them some food that we had..



Please help these people as well ..they are workin non stop n… https://t.co/1FmJoGSPzV — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Aamir Khan has been reportedly living in Chennai for the treatment of his ailing mother since October. He attended the birthday party of Kamal Haasan in Chennai. He was pictured with Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Vishnu Vishal at the party. Sharing inside pictures from the party, Vishnu Vishal wrote on X, "Celebrating the birthday of true icon Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan sir! Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! "It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever-charming Suriya sir and Versatile actor NimmaShivanna sir." Take a look:

Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasan sir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride!



It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming… pic.twitter.com/QqtE9mLqrx — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) November 7, 2023

Aamir Khan will next act in Sitaare Zameen Par. The entire cast of the film is yet to be unveiled. He was last seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor played the female lead in the film.