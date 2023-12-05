Viral Pics: Aamir Khan And Tamil Star Vishnu Vishal Rescued By Boat In Cyclone-Hit Chennai

Aamir Khan in the viral picture. (courtesy: TheVishnuVishal)

Aamir Khan was rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat in Chennai, a day after Cyclone Michaung devastated many parts of Tamil Nadu. Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal shared pictures of the rescue operation. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be spotted. Aamir Khan has reportedly shifted his base to Chennai for the treatment of his ailing mother. He has reportedly been living in Chennai since October. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a white shirt and wearing spectacles. In another picture, Vishnu Vishal can be seen clicking a selfie with Aamir Khan and the rescue workers. Vishnu Vishal's wife Jwala Gutta, a national badminton champion, can also be spotted in one picture. Sharing the pictures on X, Vishnu wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

As soon as the pictures were put up on X, the Internet started to enquire about how Aamir Khan was doing amid such a crisis. Some users also wanted to confirm whether the person in the pictures is Aamir Khan or not. Many users wrote, "Is that Aamir Khan in the picture?" Another user wrote, "Hope you are safe now." Many users wrote "great" as they praised the work of the rescue team. Take a look:

Earlier, Vishnu Vishal shared a couple of pictures from the terrace to show his house getting flooded. He wrote on X, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal. Lets hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai." Take a look:

Last month Aamir Khan attended the birthday party of Kamal Haasan in Chennai. A fan page shared inside pictures from the party. Kamal Haasan was dressed in white. Aamir Khan matched his maroon-coloured kurta with dhoti pants while Suriya wore a white shirt. In the picture, they can be seen smiling for the camera."Celebrating the birthday of true icon Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan sir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! "It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever-charming Suriya sir and Versatile actor NimmaShivanna sir," the fan page wrote in the caption. Take a look here:

Aamir Khan will next act in Sitaare Zameen Par. The entire cast of the film is yet to be unveiled. He was last seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor played the female lead in the film.