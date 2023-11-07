Two Ghajini Actors In One Frame. Aamir Khan And Suriya Attend Kamal Haasan's Pre-Birthday Bash

Aamir Khan and Suriya at the party. (Courtesy: X)

Aamir Khan attended the pre-birthday bash of superstar Kamal Haasan in Chennai. He was pictured with Tamil superstar Suriya at the party. The picture went viral, naturally. Several fan pages dedicated to the two actors shared the picture on social media. Sharing the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan page wrote in the caption, "Latest click of megastar #AamirKhan and @Suriya_offl. from #Kamal Haasan's birthday party." In the picture, Aamir Khan and Suriya can be seen smiling for the camera. They are joined by a friend who can be seen taking a selfie. Aamir Khan can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured kurta and geek spectacles. He can be seen wearing a hair band as well. Suriya can be seen wearing a white shirt and shades. Take a look at the post here:

Kamal Haasan, who celebrates his 69th birthday today, was not seen in the picture with Aamir Khan and Suriya. Last month an India Today report claimed that Aamir Khan would shift his base to Chennai for the treatment of his ailing mother. A source told the news portal, "Aamir who is quite close to his family, has decided to temporarily relocate to Chennai for the next two months." The report added that the actor's mother had not been keeping well for quite some time. The source added, "The actor's mother is ill and is currently under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. Aamir wants to be by her side during this crucial time." However, Aamir Khan hasn't shared any official update about this relocation till date.

Aamir Khan acted in the Hindi version of Ghajini, directed by A.R. Murugadoss while Suriya played the lead role in the Tamil version. So, the two Ghajni actors were reunited at the party. Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood cult-classic Forrest Gump, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh were also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan will next act in Sitaare Zameen Par. The entire cast of the film is yet to be unveiled.