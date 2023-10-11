Aamir Khan's Next Film Is Sitaare Zameen Par: '10 Steps Ahead Of Taare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan at an event

Aamir Khan, who has been making appearances at parties and screenings, announced his next film recently. It's titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Sharing the destails of the film with News 18, Aamir Khan said, "I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In Taare... I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

Aamir Khan also shared details about the project featuring Sunny Deol, backed by his production house. "I am producing a movie which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is titled Lahore and Sunny Deol will play the lead in the movie. He is someone I have really been fond of all my life. I am only producing that movie. Sunny is the hero. It is a very good story," he said to News 18.

A week back, Aamir Khan's production house made the official announcement of Lahore 1947. The statement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a." Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. It tanked at the box office. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Aamir Khan didn't clarify whether Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. In the 2008 film, Aamir Khan played the role of a teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh to Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi who suffers from dyslexia.