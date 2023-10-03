An Aamir Khan-Sunny Deol Film - That's It, That's The Headline

Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are collaborating for a movie titled Lahore, 1947. Aamir Khan's production company made an official announcement on Tuesday. The statement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a"

Sunny Deol shared the similar post without a caption. The Internet started to shower their love on the post. An user wrote, "This is going to be EPIC !!! Excited." An Instagram user commented, "Kya baat hai sir!!" Another comment read, "Let's go another big one coming for sure."

Sunny Deol tasted major success with Gadar 2 this year. The film made a whopping amount of money at the box office. At one of the success parties of Gadar 2, the three Khans marked their presence. Aamir Khan also congratulated Sunny Deol for this feat at the party. Take a look at Aamir Khan's picture from the party here:

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are known for their rock-solid partnership in the Hindi film industry. They worked together in films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. Rajkumar Santoshi also directed Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. The director's last film was Bad Boy featuring Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi.