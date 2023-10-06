Viral: A Blockbuster Salman Khan-Aamir Khan Hug. Special Appearance By Junaid

Aamir, Junaid and Salman at the event

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan gave a blockbuster moment for the Mumbai shutterbugs to capture as they hugged each other on the red carpet of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut movie Dono screening. Salman Khan wore a black shirt for the occasion. Aamir Khan came with his son Junaid who is soon to make his debut under Yash Raj Films banner. Aamir Khan wore a striped shirt and added a dash of style with his geek glasses. As soon as the Khans appeared on the red carpet, the paparazzi went into frenzy. Salman Khan hugged Aamir Khan and he hugged Junaid as well. The paparazzi called them "Bhaijaan", "Khan Saab", "Aamir Sir". Aamir Khan, Junaid and Salman Khan posed happily together for the camera.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan also attended the success bash of Gadar 2 in style last month. The Khans twinned in black at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked together in the 90's cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna alongside Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Just a day back, Salman Khan cheered for Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's mental health awareness programmes.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger 3. A few days back, the makers dropped a teaser. Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Recently, Aamir Khan Productions announced a movie with Sunny Deol, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.