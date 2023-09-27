Tiger 3 Teaser: SOS - A Message From Avinash Singh Rathore AKA Salman Khan

Tiger 3: Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

"Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Tiger doesn't lose until he dies)," says Salman Khan in the teaser of his upcoming film Tiger 3. It's a line that pretty much sums up the glimpse of the spy movie. The video opens with Avinash Singh Rathore, better-known as Tiger (Salman Khan) asking for help from the citizens of India. He sends a message talking about how he spent the last 20 years protecting his country and never asked for anything in return. This time, however, he does. Tiger, a top RAW agent, is being projected as "an enemy, a traitor." All he asks for, after 20 long years of service, is a "character certificate" from his country. He wants the country to tell his son that he is isn't a traitor.

Tiger signs off saying that he is willing to serve his country till his last breath. Until then... He will continue to do what he does best. The teaser then showcases Salman Khan doing some high-octane action stunts - shooting - check, fighting on a moving vehicle - check, defying gravity - totally. That's all from Tiger for now.

Check out Tiger's message here:

Salman Khan shared the teaser on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Tiger didn't lose until Tiger died)." #TigerKaMessage. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out Salman Khan's post here:

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).

In the film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite on screen after the 2019 film Bharat. They are co-stars of hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.