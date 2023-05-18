'Tiger Zakhmi Hai,' Salman Khan Writes Sharing Pic Of Shoulder Injury

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Superstar Salman Khan is currently working on his much-awaited spy thriller Tiger 3. The third instalment in the Tiger franchise, like its predecessors, is likely to feature some high-octane action sequences. But it appears that shoot will have to wait because the superstar's new post suggests that he has sustained a shoulder injury. In a photo shared on social media, the actor is seen with his back facing the camera with kinesiology tape on one shoulder. In the caption, he said, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao [forget the world, pick this five-kilogram dumbbell]. Tiger zakhmi hai . #Tiger3.”

Take a look at the post here:

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023

Most recently, Salman Khan performed at a live event in Kolkata as part of his Da-bangg Reloaded tour. He was joined by several other B-town stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa. Post the show, Salman Khan had shared a gratitude note in the form of a video thanking fans who turned up at the event. In a video, he says, “Great crowd, amazing response… The energy was really good on the stage. The crowd was fantastic. Thank you, Kolkata. Thank you very much. God bless you.”

Just before the show, Salman Khan was seen hanging out and even dancing with his niece Ayat Sharma, daughter of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma. In the video, Salman Khan is seen walking with Ayat in a room, with the two dancing and moving their shoulders in jest. Salman Khan shared the video with a caption that read, "Following Mamu's steps. #dabanggreloadedkolkata."

Meanwhile, speaking of Tiger 3, the film will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. About returning as Zoya Humaimi for the third time, Katrina Kaif told Pinkvilla, "Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) gives Zoya's role that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action. Of course, working with Salman again is fantastic.”

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde.