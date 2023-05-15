Viral: Salman Khan Dances To Jumme Ki Raat And Other Songs In Kolkata

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: ritesh272727)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan entertained fans in Kolkata with song and dance as part of the Da-bangg Reloaded tour, on Saturday. As part of the event, Salman Khan danced to some of his most iconic songs including Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Jumme Ki Raat, and Munna Badnaam Hua (tweaked from Munni Badnaam Hui), among others. Videos and pictures of the star's performance have been shared widely on social media by fans. Several clips show the actor performing with background dancers as the crowd cheers him on. In one of the clips, he is also joined onstage by Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in another.

Here are some of the videos shared by fans of Salman Khan's performance.

Had a lifetime of an experience watching @BeingSalmanKhan in all his glory at Kolkata.



He and his whole team just rocked !!!#DabanggTour



Jag Ghoomeya Thaare Jaisa Na Koi !!!#SalmanKhan ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/8Rw0X2Oe0G — Kunal Das ®️ (@kunald_original) May 14, 2023

Following the event, Salman Khan also shared a video thanking the crowd for their support. In a video, he says, “Great crowd, amazing response… The energy was really good on the stage. The crowd was fantastic. Thank you, Kolkata. Thank you very much. God bless you.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you, Kolkata.” Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa were part of the event and were tagged in Salman Khan's post.

Moments before the show in Kolkata, Salman Khan was seen having fun and even doing a happy dance with his niece Ayat Sharma. For the unversed, Ayat Sharma is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma. In the clip, Salman Khan is seen walking up and down a room while shaking his hands as Ayat mimics him. Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, “Following Mamu's footsteps. #dabanggreloadedkolkata.”

Actor Tanuj Virwani responded to the post saying: “Made my day [heart emoji].” Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, “Mashallah!! Adorable [heart emoji].”

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Tiger 3. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.