Salman Khan Reveals He Wanted Kids But 'Not Possible Under Indian Law'

Image was shared by Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan made a powerful comeback with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji film was released on the occasion of Eid, April 21. Well, we have some exciting news for all Salman Khan fans out there. The actor, in a recent interview, has expressed his desire to become a father. Salman, who appeared on the show Aap ki Adalat, said that he wanted to become a dad but the law doesn't support it. "Abhi main kya bolu woh toh plan toh tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, but bachay ka tha. Lekin ab law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (I had plans. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now, let us see what can be done),” he said

Referring to how Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Salman Khan added, "Wahi main koshish kar raha tha lekin woh law shayad change ho gaya hai. Toh ab dekhenge. [That's what I was trying to do. But, that law may have changed, so let's see.]”

Salman Khan went on to add that he loves kids a lot. “Bachchon ka bada shauk hai mujhe. I love kids. Lekin bacha jab aate hai toh unki maa bhi aati hai [humour expression]. Maa unke liye bahut acchi hai, lekin hamare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hai sir. Humare paas pura zila hai, pura gaon hai. Woh unka accha khayal rakh lengi. Lekin uski maa, meri patni hogi [I am very fond of children. But with kids, their mother will also come. A mother is good for them but we have a lot of mothers at home. But my kid's real mother will also be my wife]." He added, “If my kids are born in the next 4-5 years, I will still have time to play with them for the next 20-25 years.”

Salman Khan, with lots of humour, also said that he has been “unlucky in love”. On the million-dollar question “When will Salman Khan get married?”, the actor said, “It's all in God's hand now.”