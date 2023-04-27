ICYMI: Salman Khan Click Pics With Sania Mirza's Son And Sister In Dubai

A still from the video. (courtesy: anammirzaaa)

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanwas released on the occasion of Eid, April 21. Days after the release, Salman jetted off to Dubai. Pictures and videos of the actor walking inside a mall in the Gulf nation were shared on social media. Well, we also got a glimpse of the actor happily posing for the camera with Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik and her sister Anam Mirza. In the Instagram Reels shared by Anam, Salman is seen sitting inside a cafe. He even shares a warm hug with Izhaan. Next, Anam and Salman are smiling at the camera. The video also featured Anam's “24 Hours in Dubai.” From her car ride with nephew Izhaan to dessert binge session, the Reels is all things fun. Along with the video, Anam wrote “POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.” She has also added a red heart emoji. Replying to the post, director-choreographer Farah Khan said, “How much weight have you lost?”. She also added applause emojis to it. FYI: Farah and Sania are BFFs.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. The film also marked Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari's debut.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, “In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the righteous and invincible male protagonist has three brothers who he dotes on and a lover whose family he vows to protect at all costs. That is a huge load to carry in a film as wafer-thin as this one. Lead actor Salman Khan takes the onus upon himself, pulls out the stops and splits his Bhaijaan persona into two.”

For Salman Khan's role, he added, “Salman Khan never deigns to loosen his grip on the narrative, not even when Venkatesh is at hand to share some of the load. The star overshadows the character and the narrative (or whatever there is of it) so completely that there is no scope for anything or anybody in the film developing beyond the film's cardboard cutout dimensions.'

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.