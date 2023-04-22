Eid Mubarak From Salman Khan And Family. Here's A Fam-Jam Pic

Salman Khan with family. (courtesy: aaysharma)

We got a glimpse of Salman Khan and his family's Eid celebrations through a picture of the family's get-together posted by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The same picture was later shared by Arpita and Arbaaz Khan as well. Besides Salman, the family photo features his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan along with Helen. The picture also features Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and brother-in-laws Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri. Aayush Sharma and Arpita's son Ahil and daughter Ayat can also be seen in the family photo. The picture also features the superstar's nephews Nirvan, Yohan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Arhaan, who is Arbaaz Khan's son with ex-wife Malaika Arora, is MIA from the frame. Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is also missing from the picture.

"Eid Mubarak," Aayush Sharma captioned the post. See the photo here:

As is ritual, Salman Khan greets his fans on Eid every year. The actor did it this year too. Salman Khan happily waved at the fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence on Saturday evening.

On Friday night, Salman shared this blockbuster picture with Aamir Khan and he wrote "Chand Mubarak."

On the work front, Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released this Friday in theatres. The film managed to collect Rs 15.81 crore on its opening day. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji.

About the actor's line-up of films, he has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.