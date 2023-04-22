Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Gets An 'Underwhelming' Start At Rs 15 Crore

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which opened in theatres on Friday, had an "underwhelming" start at the box office with Rs 15.81 crore, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday morning. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the box office collection of other Salman Khan Eid releases from 2010 to 2019 - all of which were hits and he tweeted, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is underwhelming on Day 1... More so when one compares it with Salman Khan's Eid releases from 2010 to 2019." Taran Adarsh added that while the film's performance might be weak in the metro circuit, it has been adept at performing well in mass pocket chains. Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great... Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today (Eid)... Fri Rs 15.81 cr. India biz."

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1... More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan's #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019... Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great... Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]... Fri 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJpic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh did a full-fledged analysis, where he compared the opening day collections of other Salman Khan Eid releases to that of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman's 2019 film Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on opening day. His 2018 film Race 3 made a whopping Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. The 2017 release Tubelight earned Rs 21.15 crore on release day. In 2016, Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on first day. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)'s opening day collection was Rs 27.25 crore. Kick, which released in 2014, made Rs 26.40 crore on opening day and Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 32.93 crore on its release day in 2012. 2011's Bodyguard collected Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day.

The film opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1 star out of 5 and he wrote in his review, "Salman Khan never deigns to loosen his grip on the narrative, not even when Venkatesh is at hand to share some of the load. The star overshadows the character and the narrative (or whatever there is of it) so completely that there is no scope for anything or anybody in the film developing beyond the film's cardboard cutout dimensions."

Directed by Farhad Samji,Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Co-produced by Salman Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill.