On Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release Day, A Blockbuster Pic Of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde With Co-Stars

Salman Khan with co-stars. (courtesy: thesiddharthnigam)

As Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened in theatres on Friday, his co-star Siddharth Nigam posted a blockbuster selfie that features him alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. Posting the picture of film's release day, Siddharth Nigam wrote in his caption, "Toh iss family ke taraf se apko aur apke parivaar ko Eid Mubarak jaiye aur dekhiye family-friendly movie filled with action and romance (Happy Eid to you and your family from this family and watch a family-friendly movie). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan apke nazdiki theatre mein (in theatres near you). Can't wait to see your reaction videos through stories and post. Don't forget to tag us." He added the hashtags #brotherhood, #familyentertainment, #action and #romance.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan, he co-stars alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film opened in theatres on Friday.

Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan was seen in the 2021 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). About the actor's line-up of films, he has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.