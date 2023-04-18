Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Let's Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan's Track Is The Ultimate Dance Number

A still from the video shaqred by Salman Khan. (courtesy: )

Salman Khan just dropped the latest song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and we must admit, it's all kinds of fun. From foot-tapping music to energetic dance steps, the song titled Let's Dance Chotu Motu is an absolute riot. However, what keeps one hooked throughout the Honey Singh track is one and only Salman Khan, who can be spotted dancing in a lungi and having the time of his life. Pooja Hedge, in a beautiful lehenga is indeed a spectacle. The song is sung by Salman Khan and Devi Sri Prasad with rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin. The song also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others.

Take a look at the song here:

The trailer was released earlier this month. The screening of the trailer was held at a multiplex in Mumbai amid high security. Salman Khan appeared in style for the release of the trailer of his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also at the event were Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others from the cast of the film.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. RRR actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. It is a Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Both films are part of YRF's spy universe, which started with Salman's Ek Tha Tiger. Now, as per the latest developments, the much-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan face-off will be directed by Siddharth Anand.