What Shweta Tiwari Posted After Watching Daughter Palak's Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak. (courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak has made her Bollywood debut with not just any film but Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Needless to say, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is super “proud” of her “bachcha (child).” As the film opened in theatres today, Shweta Tiwari gave a shout-out to her daughter, who features as Muskaan in the film. She shared a poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Watch my PeeTee aka Palak Tiwari as Muskaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres now. So proud of you, my bachcha.” The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, among many others.

See Shweta Tiwari's shout-out to Palak here:

Screenshot of Shweta Tiwari's Instagram story

Palak Tiwari's excitement knows no bounds as her debut film has been released today. At least her latest Instagram post is proof. Sharing a set of pictures of herself with Jassie Gill, who plays the role of Moh in the film, Palak wrote: “Moh and Muskaan are very excited to see you in theatres today.”

Palak Tiwari, before the release of the film, was also making headlines for one of her interviews, where she talked about the dress code implemented by Salman Khan for female workers on set. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Palak said: “When I was AD-ing (assistant directing) with Salman sir on Antim, not many people know this, Salman sir had a rule: Koi bhi ladki mere set pe ho (any girl on my set), neckline should be here (pointing towards the collarbone.) All the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.”

But later, the actress clarified her statement and said it was taken out of context. “It's really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown-up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them,” Palak was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.