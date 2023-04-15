Palak Tiwari On Her Comment About Salman Khan's Dress Code Rule: 'It's Really Been Misunderstood'

Palak Tiwari shared this image. (courtesy: palaktiwarii)

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari, who featured in headlines earlier this week for revealing Salman Khan's dress code rules on his film's set, says that her comment was "misunderstood." Palak Tiwari clarified, "It's really been misunderstood." She added, "All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is, of course, one of them," she was quoted by ETimes as saying.

Here's a little background for those who require one. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan earlier this week, the actress has revealed the one rule that Salman has for all the female members of the film on the sets. She stated that the superstar is very strict about the dress code and he has asked women associated with his film to "be covered, like good, proper girls" when on the sets.

She said during the interview, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: 'every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'."

Palak Tiwari, daughter of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shweta Tiwari, became an Internet sensation after starring the music video Bijli Bijli in 2021. She will make he Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-staring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shenaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal.