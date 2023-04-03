Palak Tiwari Dismisses Rumours About Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'Id Rather Focus On My Work'

Palak Tiwari shared this image. (courtesy: palaktiwarii)

Palak Tiwari has for long only been known as television icon Shweta Tiwari's daughter. Now, that might just change with the aspiring actress making her big Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While bagging the project did make headlines, Palak Tiwari also caught the nation's attention after being spotted with another celebrity kid, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress was rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son but now in a new interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari has stated that for now, her undivided attention is on her career. Palak Tiwari was quoted as saying, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me,” she says, dismissing the rumours. “I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about her experience of working with actors such as Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt (in The Virgin Tree). She said: “With the kind of people I am working with, my aim is not to compete for screen space, but to learn and absorb. I have just been a sponge on the set. The one thing that you can learn from Salman sir and Sanjay sir is that when somebody has to shine, they can do it even when there are thousands of people on screen. Salman sir told me I don't need to worry about the number of people on screen, but how I do my job because that is what will make a difference to a scene.”

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari has also been keeping fans updated about her professional and personal milestones on social media. On the occasion of her co-star Salman Khan's birthday, the actress shared a photo with the superstar and said: “Happiest birthday to the warmest, kindest, most magnanimous Salman sir. [heart emoji].”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.



