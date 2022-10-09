Salman Khan's Belated Birthday Wish For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Co-Star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak, who turned a year older on October 8, has received a special birthday wish from Salman Khan. The superstar shared a picture of Palak on his Instagram handle and dropped a belated birthday wish. He wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday ... Palak Tiwari". Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

Palak Tiwari celebrated her 22ndbirthday yesterday, and on this occasion, Shweta Tiwari dropped an adorable post wishing her daughter. She wrote, Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter."

Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with singer Harrdy Sandhu. Now, she is all set to enter Bollywood with Salman Khan's film, which is slated to release end of the year. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati. She also has Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-starring Arbaaz Khan.

Coming back to Salman Khan, he recently shared a picture from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and captioned it as "For a rainy day ...."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.