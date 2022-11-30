Inside Shweta Tiwari's Son Reyansh's 6th Birthday Celebrations: 'Best Holistay,' She Writes

Shweta Tiwari shared this picture. (courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh, who turned a year older on November 27, had a blast with his mother and friends at an amusement park. On Wednesday, Shweta shared many pictures and a video from Reyansh's birthday album on Instagram. Calling it the "best holistay," the actress wrote, "Best holistay, Had so much fun. Thank you @novotelimagicaa for making Reyansh's birthday so memorable. Thank youuu @vikaaskalantri for arranging everything." In the images, Shweta and her 6-year-old son can be seen having fun in the swimming pool and skiing. She also shared a video that shows people in animal costumes entering her hotel room and wishing the birthday boy, "Happy birthday to you." We can also see his birthday cake in the video.

Soon after Shweta Tiwari shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Karanvir Vohra wrote, "This is so cute... Happy happy to you Reyansh," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On brother Reyansh's 6th birthday, Palak Tiwari dropped adorable pictures with her baby brother and wrote a long note. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and as infectious as yours, and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi."

Here have a look:

Reyansh is a son of Shweta Tiwari with his second husband, Abhinav Kohli. Shweta and Abhinav got married in July 2013 after dating for several years. However, after the birth of their son, the couple parted ways.