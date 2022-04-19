Palak On Her Male Friends Calling Mother Shweta Tiwari 'Hot': 'It's The Weirdest Thing'

Palak with Shweta Tiwari (Courtesy: palaktiwarii)

Palak and Shweta Tiwari are often confused as sisters. The mother-daughter duo is making everyone go weak in their knees with their beauty. Recently, Palak Tiwari talked about how she reacts when her male friends call Shweta "hot". While talking to an RJ, as reported by Etimes, Palak said, "It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So, for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'eh, nikal isko (throw him out).'"

While Palak finds it "weird" when her male friends call Shweta Tiwari "hot", she "loves" it when people compliment her mother. Talking about this, Palak said, "I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact, when I was younger also, I've loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like 'oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her. I used to be like, 'huh, yeah, that's my mom, so.' I used to feel very cool. Till date it's like that, I was like 'that's my mom.' I am very proud of it."

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Choudhary's daughter.

On the work front, Palak was last seen in a music video with Hardy Sandhu. Now, she is promoting her next music video, in which, she will be seen opposite Aditya Seal. Palak Tiwari will also be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

